DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE (english)
20.03.17 16:55
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.03.2017 / 16:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Dietz
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Positio- Vice Chairman of the Administrative Board and Managing n: Director (CEO)
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
GFT Technologies SE
b) LEI
5299002FNBSGW23ULF72
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005800601
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 17.38 EUR 173800.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 17.38 EUR 173800.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-16; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Stuttgart MIC: XSTU
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstraße 34 70567 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.gft.com
End of News DGAP News Service
33747 20.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,555 €
|17,33 €
|0,225 €
|+1,30%
|20.03./17:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005800601
|580060
|23,10 €
|15,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,579 €
|+0,85%
|17:25
|Berlin
|17,56 €
|+1,47%
|17:10
|Xetra
|17,555 €
|+1,30%
|17:12
|München
|17,575 €
|+1,09%
|08:37
|Frankfurt
|17,469 €
|+0,96%
|13:48
|Stuttgart
|17,398 €
|+0,83%
|13:30
|Hamburg
|17,415 €
|+0,37%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|17,445 €
|-0,17%
|08:18
|Hannover
|17,415 €
|-0,54%
|08:08
