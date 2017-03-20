Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE (english)




20.03.17 16:55
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.03.2017 / 16:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Dietz


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Positio- Vice Chairman of the Administrative Board and Managing n: Director (CEO)


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


GFT Technologies SE


b) LEI


5299002FNBSGW23ULF72


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005800601


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 17.38 EUR 173800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 17.38 EUR 173800.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Boerse Stuttgart MIC: XSTU



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstraße 34 70567 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.gft.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33747 20.03.2017









