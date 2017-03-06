Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GFT Technologies SE":

DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2017 / 17:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Dietz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Positio- Vice Chairman of the Administrative Board and Managing n: Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.50 EUR 184186.00 EUR 18.50 EUR 814.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.5000 EUR 185000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstraße 34 70567 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.gft.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33361 06.03.2017

°

MMMM