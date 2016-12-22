Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Honda Motor":

DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2016 / 16:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Gerd Last name(s): Krick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000CR0JGN7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 55.85000 EUR 135715.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 55.85000 EUR 135715.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com

