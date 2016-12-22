DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)
22.12.16 16:17
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.12.2016 / 16:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Gerd Last name(s): Krick
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000CR0JGN7
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 55.85000 EUR 135715.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 55.85000 EUR 135715.50 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-21; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32013 22.12.2016
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,0037 $
|28,93 $
|- $
|0,00%
|23.11./22:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3854600008
|853226
|32,84 $
|24,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,92 €
|+0,38%
|22.12.16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|30,0037 $
|+3,71%
|19.12.16
|Frankfurt
|28,915 €
|+1,23%
|22.12.16
|Düsseldorf
|28,93 €
|+0,87%
|22.12.16
|Berlin
|28,91 €
|+0,73%
|22.12.16
|Hamburg
|28,905 €
|+0,71%
|22.12.16
|München
|28,91 €
|+0,68%
|22.12.16
|Stuttgart
|29,17 €
|0,00%
|22.12.16
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|HONDA MOTOR kurz vor Aus.
|29.07.16
|1
|Druckluft statt Scheibenwischer
|23.04.03