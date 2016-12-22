Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)




22.12.16 16:17
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.12.2016 / 16:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Gerd Last name(s): Krick


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI


XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000CR0JGN7


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 55.85000 EUR 135715.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 55.85000 EUR 135715.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32013 22.12.2016



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,0037 $ 28,93 $ -   $ 0,00% 23.11./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3854600008 853226 32,84 $ 24,20 $
Werte im Artikel
30,00 plus
+3,71%
73,52 plus
+0,71%
22,48 minus
-5,35%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,92 € +0,38%  22.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 30,0037 $ +3,71%  19.12.16
Frankfurt 28,915 € +1,23%  22.12.16
Düsseldorf 28,93 € +0,87%  22.12.16
Berlin 28,91 € +0,73%  22.12.16
Hamburg 28,905 € +0,71%  22.12.16
München 28,91 € +0,68%  22.12.16
Stuttgart 29,17 € 0,00%  22.12.16
