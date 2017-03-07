Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)




07.03.17 15:14
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.03.2017 / 14:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Mag. First name: Birgit Last name(s): Fallmann


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl.-Ing. First name: Helmut Last name(s): Fallmann Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Fabasoft AG


b) LEI


391200WHND7OZEFNNL77


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: AT0000785407


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 8.00 EUR 2400.00 EUR 8.00 EUR 6368.00 EUR 8.00 EUR 58272.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 8.00 EUR 67040.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Deutsche Börse AG, XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


07.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com


Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf


End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33391 07.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,00 € 8,00 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./16:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000785407 922985 8,20 € 4,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,941 € +1,28%  16:20
Düsseldorf 8,006 € +0,08%  09:04
Xetra 8,00 € 0,00%  14:20
München 8,006 € -0,45%  08:00
Stuttgart 7,841 € -1,67%  08:01
Hamburg 7,861 € -2,49%  08:09
Berlin 7,847 € -2,52%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1049 Fabasoft- chancenreicher Clouds. 23.02.17
3 Fabasoft - Kursziel 5,20 Euro 07.01.16
2 Fabasoft - schlafender Riese v. 15.01.13
33 Wird Fabasoft jetzt wachgeküs. 30.04.12
1 Fabasoft AdHoc : 21.36h 11.02.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...