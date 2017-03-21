Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.17 11:36
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.03.2017 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Timo Last name(s): Reister


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


FUCHS PETROLUB SE


b) LEI


529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430


b) Nature of the transaction


Dr. Timo Reister instructed a bank to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for an amount of up to EUR 154,550.00 in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition shall be conducted likely until 4 April 2017 and follows the obligation of the members to the executive board to invest parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Germany Internet: www.fuchs-oil.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33275 21.03.2017


°



