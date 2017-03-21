DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2017

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Timo Last name(s): Reister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction

Dr. Timo Reister instructed a bank to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for an amount of up to EUR 154,550.00 in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition shall be conducted likely until 4 April 2017 and follows the obligation of the members to the executive board to invest parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Germany Internet: www.fuchs-oil.de

