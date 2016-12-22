DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Anna-Louisa Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction

60 shares received through donation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Germany Internet: www.fuchs-oil.de

31343 22.12.2016

