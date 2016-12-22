Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.16 10:06
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.12.2016 / 09:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Anna-Louisa Last name(s): Fuchs


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


FUCHS PETROLUB SE


b) LEI


529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430


b) Nature of the transaction


60 shares received through donation.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Germany Internet: www.fuchs-oil.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31343 22.12.2016



MMMM


