DGAP-DD: Evotec AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Evotec AG

b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction

Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Aktienoptionen Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.7029 EUR 240007.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.7029 EUR 240007.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com

