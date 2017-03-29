Erweiterte Funktionen



29.03.17 17:01
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Evotec AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.03.2017 / 16:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Lanthaler


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Evotec AG


b) LEI


529900F9KI6OYITO9B12


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005664809


b) Nature of the transaction


Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Aktienoptionen Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 6.7029 EUR 240007.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 6.7029 EUR 240007.30 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


34065 29.03.2017


