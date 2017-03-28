Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


28.03.2017 / 16:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Sven-Olaf Last name(s): Schellenberg


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Elmos Semiconductor AG


b) LEI


529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108


b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of share options to purchase shares (transaction according to Art. 10 Sec. 2 lit. f) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 8.0270 EUR 2006.7500 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 8.0270 EUR 2006.7500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



28.03.2017


Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Internet: http://www.elmos.com




28.03.2017


