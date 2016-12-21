DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.12.2016 / 15:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Margit Last name(s): Egger


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Klaus Last name(s): Egger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Elmos Semiconductor AG


b) LEI


529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 14.40000 EUR 28800.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 14.4000 EUR 28800.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Boerse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Internet: http://www.elmos.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31965 21.12.2016



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,521 € 14,70 € -0,179 € -1,22% 22.12./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005677108 567710 15,60 € 9,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,521 € -1,22%  15:59
Hamburg 14,715 € +2,29%  08:09
Berlin 14,655 € +1,98%  08:04
München 14,66 € +1,35%  08:04
Düsseldorf 14,605 € +0,62%  11:12
Xetra 14,70 € -0,27%  17:36
Stuttgart 14,605 € -0,75%  17:15
Frankfurt 14,625 € -1,04%  17:23
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...