DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Margit Last name(s): Egger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Klaus Last name(s): Egger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor AG

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.40000 EUR 28800.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.4000 EUR 28800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Boerse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

