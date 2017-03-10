DGAP-DD: Elanix Biotechnologies AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.03.17 13:02
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.03.2017 / 12:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Anthony Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Abigael Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Elanix Biotechnologies AG


b) LEI


391200SYNFFL0NPAJK90


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 28,682 shares (capital increase with subscription rights)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 4.20 EUR 120464.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 4.2000 EUR 120464.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG Domstr. 22 14482 Potsdam Germany




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33461 10.03.2017


