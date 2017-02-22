DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.02.2017 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Sanja Last name(s): Skoko


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Conzatti Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


EQS Group AG


b) LEI


529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 45.50 EUR 11966.50 EUR 45.505 EUR 2138.74 EUR 45.50 EUR 13650.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 45.5004 EUR 27755.2400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Frankfurt MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Internet: www.eqs.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33055 22.02.2017



Bitte warten...