DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Rony Last name(s): Vogel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

EQS Group AG

b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 46.80 EUR 9734.4 EUR 46.75 EUR 21037.5 EUR 46.75 EUR 2337.5 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 46.7647 EUR 33109.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA Frankfurt MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Internet: www.eqs.com

