DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG (english)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.01.2017 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Conzatti


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


EQS Group AG


b) LEI


529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 47.00 EUR 19176.00 EUR 46.90 EUR 23450.00 EUR 46.85 EUR 14055.00 EUR 46.80 EUR 13665.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 46.8977 EUR 70346.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA Frankfurt MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Internet: www.eqs.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32489 24.01.2017



Bitte warten...