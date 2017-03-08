Erweiterte Funktionen

08.03.17 14:46
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.03.2017 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Carlo Last name(s): Crosetto


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Dürr Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


5299003APZ54EDTSRO20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 78.16 EUR 8988.40 EUR 78.19 EUR 6020.63 EUR 78.14 EUR 8907.96 EUR 78.18 EUR 12899.70 EUR 78.11 EUR 4061.72 EUR 78.09 EUR 6637.65 EUR 78.15 EUR 11097.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 78.15 EUR 58613.36 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


08.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Carl-Benz-Str. 34 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Germany Internet: www.durr.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33413 08.03.2017


°



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
78,50 € 78,40 € 0,10 € +0,13% 08.03./15:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005565204 556520 82,75 € 57,46 €
Werte im Artikel
78,50 plus
+0,13%
107,73 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		78,51 € +0,36%  15:23
Berlin 78,24 € +1,72%  09:09
Hamburg 78,20 € +1,61%  13:06
Hannover 78,19 € +1,60%  09:10
Düsseldorf 78,02 € +1,39%  09:30
Xetra 78,50 € +0,13%  15:22
Stuttgart 78,205 € -0,11%  13:30
Frankfurt 78,363 € -0,17%  15:00
München 78,16 € -0,19%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


With the registration for the newsletter "Aktien des Tages" I agree to the simultaneous receipt of the "GeVestor täglich" from our partner GeVestor.


With the registration for the newsletter "Aktien des Tages" I agree to the simultaneous receipt of the "Investors Daily" from our partner FID Verlag.

Bitte warten...