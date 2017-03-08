DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.03.2017 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Carlo Last name(s): Crosetto
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
5299003APZ54EDTSRO20
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 78.16 EUR 8988.40 EUR 78.19 EUR 6020.63 EUR 78.14 EUR 8907.96 EUR 78.18 EUR 12899.70 EUR 78.11 EUR 4061.72 EUR 78.09 EUR 6637.65 EUR 78.15 EUR 11097.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 78.15 EUR 58613.36 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-08; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|78,50 €
|78,40 €
|0,10 €
|+0,13%
|08.03./15:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005565204
|556520
|82,75 €
|57,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|78,51 €
|+0,36%
|15:23
|Berlin
|78,24 €
|+1,72%
|09:09
|Hamburg
|78,20 €
|+1,61%
|13:06
|Hannover
|78,19 €
|+1,60%
|09:10
|Düsseldorf
|78,02 €
|+1,39%
|09:30
|Xetra
|78,50 €
|+0,13%
|15:22
|Stuttgart
|78,205 €
|-0,11%
|13:30
|Frankfurt
|78,363 €
|-0,17%
|15:00
|München
|78,16 €
|-0,19%
|08:03
