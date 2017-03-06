Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dürr":

DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2017 / 17:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Weyrauch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299003APZ54EDTSRO20

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 78.123 EUR 8984.145 EUR 78.123 EUR 7812.300 EUR 78.227 EUR 15645.400 EUR 78.227 EUR 15645.400 EUR 78.283 EUR 30138.955 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 78.22621 EUR 78226.21 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Carl-Benz-Str. 34 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Germany Internet: www.durr.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33357 06.03.2017

°

MMMM