Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dürr":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (english)




06.03.17 17:30
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.03.2017 / 17:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Weyrauch


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Dürr Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


5299003APZ54EDTSRO20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 78.123 EUR 8984.145 EUR 78.123 EUR 7812.300 EUR 78.227 EUR 15645.400 EUR 78.227 EUR 15645.400 EUR 78.283 EUR 30138.955 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 78.22621 EUR 78226.21 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Carl-Benz-Str. 34 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Germany Internet: www.durr.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33357 06.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,911 € 77,696 € -0,785 € -1,01% 06.03./18:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005565204 556520 83,00 € 57,56 €
Werte im Artikel
107,93 minus
-0,06%
76,91 minus
-1,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,911 € -1,01%  17:24
Hamburg 77,56 € +0,54%  08:09
Berlin 77,32 € -0,30%  08:00
Hannover 77,55 € -0,44%  08:10
München 77,61 € -0,58%  08:00
Stuttgart 76,81 € -1,02%  17:15
Xetra 76,98 € -1,05%  17:35
Düsseldorf 77,04 € -1,09%  10:35
Frankfurt 76,818 € -1,62%  17:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1680 Dürr AG 24.02.17
12 Dürr - jetzt kaufen ? 28.07.15
40 Dürr AG im MDAX weiter Pot. 24.09.12
2 Dürr erhält 200 Mill. €-Auftrag . 04.09.12
29 Duerr ...billig oder teuer? 29.02.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...