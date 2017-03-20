Erweiterte Funktionen

20.03.17 15:38
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.03.2017 / 15:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Ralf W. Last name(s): Dieter


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Dürr Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


5299003APZ54EDTSRO20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 80.5434 EUR 853760.04 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 80.5434 EUR 853760.04 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Carl-Benz-Str. 34 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Germany Internet: www.durr.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33727 20.03.2017


°



Bitte warten...