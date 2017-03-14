Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":
 Aktien    


DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (english)




14.03.17 21:28
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.03.2017 / 21:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Mr. First name: Jonathan B. Last name(s): Leiken


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI


549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 46,875 stock options granted under a Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement in connection with the Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-09; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.diebold.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33585 14.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,80 $ 29,05 $ -0,25 $ -0,86% 14.03./21:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2536511031 856244 31,85 $ 21,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,13 € 0,00%  10:29
Stuttgart 26,94 € 0,00%  19:59
Xetra 27,16 € 0,00%  13.03.17
NYSE 28,80 $ -0,86%  21:02
München 27,15 € -2,74%  08:00
Frankfurt 26,921 € -2,95%  16:43
Berlin 27,125 € -3,00%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
103 bin kein kluger Mann aber ich . 14.02.17
  Löschung 01.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...