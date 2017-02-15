DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.02.2017 / 23:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Mr. First name: Christopher Last name(s): Chapman


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI


549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of a total of 1,598 common shares on behalf of Mr. Chapman to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to provide for the taxes required to be withheld in connection with the receipt of common shares under so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreements in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of two agreements entered into on February 11, 2014 and February 11, 2010, respectively; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Chapman with respect to the disposal of the common shares under either agreement. Transaction linked to a share incentive program. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 27.40 USD 43785.20 USD


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-11; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


15.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.diebold.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32901 15.02.2017



