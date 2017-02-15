Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2017 / 22:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Andreas W. Last name(s): Mattes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 10,063 common shares on behalf of Mr. Mattes to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorpo-rated to provide for the taxes required to be withheld in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 11, 2014; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Mattes with respect to the disposal of the common shares. Transaction linked to a share incentive program. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.40 USD 275726.20 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-11; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.diebold.com

