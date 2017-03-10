Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (english)




10.03.17 09:09
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.03.2017 / 08:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Wunram


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


391200SELYN10EZS5J95


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0CAYB2


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 55.02 EUR 1481138.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 55.02 EUR 1481138.40 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft Heinz-Nixdorf-Ring 1 33106 Paderborn Germany Internet: www.wincor-nixdorf.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33449 10.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,31 € 69,31 € -   € 0,00% 10.03./09:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0CAYB2 A0CAYB 70,40 € 43,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		69,192 € -0,32%  09:37
Düsseldorf 69,04 € +0,47%  08:20
Frankfurt 69,045 € +0,47%  08:20
Hamburg 69,05 € +0,47%  08:09
Hannover 69,05 € +0,47%  08:10
Berlin 69,18 € +0,38%  08:00
München 69,20 € +0,23%  08:00
Xetra 69,31 € 0,00%  09.03.17
Stuttgart 69,15 € -0,12%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
928 Wincor Nixdorf,jetzt geht es w. 08.09.16
25 Die Gewinner und Verlierer der. 18.08.13
12 Insiderkäufe 2008...Welchem C. 08.01.09
  Wincor jetzt weltweit die Nr. 2. 01.06.08
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 21.05.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...