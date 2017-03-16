Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":

DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



english

^ Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2017 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr First name: Mark Last name(s): Tyndall 2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15 4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 48.99 EUR 3,327 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 48.99 EUR 3,327 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-16

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33657 17.03.2017

°

MMMM