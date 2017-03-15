DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

16.03.17 18:45
dpa-AFX


^ Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.03.2017 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


Title: Mr First name: Christophe Last name(s): Chene 2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the management team


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI


529900QA2LORU6646N15


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of conditional share awards held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Deferred Bonus Plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 4,187 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 4,187 EUR e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-15


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA 4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction


Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 48.80 EUR 1,840 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 48.80 EUR 1,840 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-15


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33637 16.03.2017


°



