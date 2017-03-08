Erweiterte Funktionen

10.03.17 18:45
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

english


^ Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.03.2017 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


Title: Mr First name: Nicholas Last name(s): Jeffery 2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI


529900QA2LORU6646N15


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company's 2016 Annual General Meeting.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 48.89 EUR 270 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 48.89 EUR 270 EUR e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-08


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33505 10.03.2017


°



