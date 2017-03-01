Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":

DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



english

^ Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.03.2017 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr First name: Thomas Last name(s): Sandoval 2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15 4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 13,295 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 13,295 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-01

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA 4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Employee Share Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 4,155 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 4,155 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-01

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

