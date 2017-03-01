Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (english)




02.03.17 20:15
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

english


^ Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.03.2017 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


Title: Mr First name: Colin Last name(s): Sturt 2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the management team


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI


529900QA2LORU6646N15


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of conditional share awards held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Executive Incentive Plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 2,033 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 2,033 EUR e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-01


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA 4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006 b) Nature of the transaction


Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 49.85 EUR 866 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 49.85 EUR 866 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-01


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33293 02.03.2017


°



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,861 € 50,399 € 0,462 € +0,92% 02.03./21:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0059822006 927200 52,26 € 23,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,861 € +0,92%  21:35
Hannover 50,64 € +2,20%  15:20
Düsseldorf 50,63 € +2,19%  15:19
Frankfurt 51,264 € +2,14%  18:10
Hamburg 50,49 € +1,90%  08:09
München 50,80 € +1,70%  17:38
Berlin 51,17 € +1,65%  18:45
Xetra 51,11 € +1,57%  17:35
Stuttgart 50,861 € +1,04%  19:43
Nasdaq OTC Other 53,00 $ +0,19%  16:00
  = Realtime
