Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "easyJet Airline":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG (english)




30.01.17 14:45
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.01.2017 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Srinivasan Last name(s): Gopalan


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI


549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 16.4350 EUR 36863.71 EUR 16.4250 EUR 101473.65 EUR 16.4200 EUR 39096.02 EUR 16.4150 EUR 2445.84 EUR 16.4300 EUR 146046.27 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 16.4277 EUR 325925.49 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Telekom AG Friedrich Ebert Allee 140 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.telekom.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32571 30.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,468 € 11,65 € -0,182 € -1,56% 30.01./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B7KR2P84 A1JTC1 23,05 $ 10,90 $
Werte im Artikel
16,27 minus
-0,52%
11,47 minus
-1,56%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,468 € -1,56%  16:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,92 $ +4,19%  25.01.17
Berlin 11,41 € -1,08%  18:25
Xetra 11,58 € -1,24%  10:58
Hamburg 11,50 € -1,63%  08:10
München 11,485 € -1,71%  09:15
Düsseldorf 11,20 € -3,07%  10:36
Frankfurt 11,301 € -3,09%  18:44
Stuttgart 11,212 € -4,06%  16:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
74 Easyjet 27.01.17
3 Nach dem Votum für den BRE. 22.09.16
  Löschung 12.09.16
3 Vorbildliche Unternehmer 23.07.10
4 easyjet short 04.10.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...