DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2017 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Srinivasan Last name(s): Gopalan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.4350 EUR 36863.71 EUR 16.4250 EUR 101473.65 EUR 16.4200 EUR 39096.02 EUR 16.4150 EUR 2445.84 EUR 16.4300 EUR 146046.27 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.4277 EUR 325925.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Telekom AG Friedrich Ebert Allee 140 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.telekom.com

32571 30.01.2017

