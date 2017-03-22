Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
22.03.17 14:03
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.03.2017 / 13:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Ulrik Last name(s): Svensson


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Deutsche Lufthansa AG


b) LEI


529900PH63HYJ86ASW55


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0008232125


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares for the purpose of subsequent inclusion in the share program LH Performance of the company


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 15.27 EUR 190875.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 15.2700 EUR 190875.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33795 22.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Artikelsuche
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,52 € 14,60 € -0,08 € -0,55% 22.03./16:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 15,60 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,533 € +0,02%  16:29
Stuttgart 14,515 € -0,14%  16:15
Xetra 14,52 € -0,55%  16:15
Frankfurt 14,50 € -0,75%  15:27
München 14,39 € -0,86%  14:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,87 $ -1,24%  21.03.17
Berlin 14,40 € -1,37%  12:52
Düsseldorf 14,28 € -1,92%  10:31
Hamburg 14,385 € -2,04%  14:32
Hannover 14,295 € -4,35%  10:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  


