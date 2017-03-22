Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Ulrik Last name(s): Svensson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares for the purpose of subsequent inclusion in the share program LH Performance of the company

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.27 EUR 190875.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.2700 EUR 190875.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany

