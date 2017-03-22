DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (english)
22.03.17 14:03
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.03.2017 / 13:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Ulrik Last name(s): Svensson
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0008232125
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares for the purpose of subsequent inclusion in the share program LH Performance of the company
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 15.27 EUR 190875.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 15.2700 EUR 190875.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-20; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
