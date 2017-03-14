DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.03.17
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.03.2017 / 11:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


Title: First name: Christine Last name(s): Huber


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Striebich Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


Deutsche EuroShop AG


529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204


Acquisition


Price(s) Volume(s) 37.955 EUR 7591.00 EUR 37.955 EUR 7591.00 EUR 38.01 EUR 34779.15 EUR


Price Aggregated volume 37.99327 EUR 49961.15 EUR


2017-03-10; UTC+1


Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: XGAT



14.03.2017


Language: English Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de




33541 14.03.2017


Bitte warten...