DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Otto Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.00 EUR 25900000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.00 EUR 25900000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG

13.03.2017

