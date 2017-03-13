DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG (english)
13.03.17 18:13
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.03.2017 / 17:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H.
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Otto Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG
b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 37.00 EUR 25900000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 37.00 EUR 25900000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-13; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
33535 13.03.2017
