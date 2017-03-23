DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)
23.03.17 12:39
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.03.2017 / 12:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Urwin
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG
b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000A2E4184
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 240624 subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-21; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
23.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Internet: www.db.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33769 23.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,605 €
|15,73 €
|-0,125 €
|-0,79%
|23.03./13:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005140008
|514000
|17,82 €
|8,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,657 €
|-1,14%
|13:42
|NYSE
|17,05 $
|0,00%
|22.03.17
|Berlin
|15,65 €
|-0,38%
|10:48
|München
|15,60 €
|-0,67%
|12:44
|Düsseldorf
|15,66 €
|-0,76%
|10:14
|Xetra
|15,605 €
|-0,79%
|13:28
|Hamburg
|15,575 €
|-0,86%
|12:48
|Hannover
|15,65 €
|-0,92%
|12:15
|Frankfurt
|15,61 €
|-0,93%
|13:16
|Stuttgart
|15,595 €
|-1,16%
|13:27
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|211
|Erstauflage - wikifolio - Tradin.
|13:00
|33830
|Deutsche Bank (moderiert 2.0)
|12:42
|9997
|Deutsche Bank - sachlich, fund.
|07.03.17
|60
|Deutsche Bank stand kurz vor .
|06.03.17
|216
|Deutsche Bank - 2019 auf Buc.
|18.12.16