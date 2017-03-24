Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sports Direct International":
 Aktien    


DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)




24.03.17 15:42
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.03.2017 / 15:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Sewing


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI


7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000A2E4184


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 2.11 EUR 2.11 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 2.11 EUR 2.11 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Internet: www.db.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33903 24.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,325 € 3,335 € -0,01 € -0,30% 24.03./13:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1QH8P22 A0MK5S 5,53 $ 3,40 $
Werte im Artikel
3,33 minus
-0,30%
15,56 minus
-1,27%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,224 € 0,00%  07.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,50 $ +2,64%  14.03.17
Stuttgart 3,337 € +0,30%  13:31
Berlin 3,375 € -0,06%  08:08
Düsseldorf 3,375 € -0,09%  08:04
Frankfurt 3,325 € -0,30%  08:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
88 SPORTS DIRECT............ 17.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...