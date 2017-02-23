Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)




23.02.17 18:26
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.02.2017 / 18:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Urwin


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI


7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Nature of the transaction


Delivery of shares as replacement for forfeited compensation components of a former employer.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 19.423 USD 67767.01 USD 19.423 USD 2261716.54 USD


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 19.423 USD 2329483.55 USD


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33093 23.02.2017



MMMM


