DGAP-DD: Delticom AG (english)

09.01.17 18:19
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.01.2017 / 18:04
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): von Grolman
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Delticom AG
b) LEI
529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005146807
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 17.80 EUR 142400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 17.80 EUR 142400.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-05; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: Delticom AG Brühlstraße 11 30169 Hannover Germany Internet: www.delti.com
