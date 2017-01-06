DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2017 / 15:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Prüfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Delticom AG

b) LEI

529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 8,000 Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Delticom AG Brühlstraße 11 30169 Hannover Germany Internet: www.delti.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32217 06.01.2017

MMMM