Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Delticom AG (english)




06.01.17 15:37
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.01.2017 / 15:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Prüfer


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Delticom AG


b) LEI


529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative Description: Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 8,000 Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Delticom AG Brühlstraße 11 30169 Hannover Germany Internet: www.delti.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32217 06.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,01 € 17,83 € 0,18 € +1,01% 06.01./15:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005146807 514680 20,41 € 13,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,746 € -0,88%  10:47
Berlin 17,62 € +1,88%  08:00
Hamburg 17,785 € +1,63%  08:09
Hannover 17,785 € +1,63%  08:10
München 17,785 € +1,63%  08:00
Frankfurt 17,784 € +1,62%  08:02
Stuttgart 18,00 € +1,61%  15:38
Xetra 18,01 € +1,01%  10:11
Düsseldorf 17,75 € 0,00%  09:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
195 Delticom AG 17.08.16
97 Delticom ohne Ertrags- aber mi. 22.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...