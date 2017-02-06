Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Daimler AG (english)




06.02.17 16:02
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.02.2017 / 15:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Britta Last name(s): Seeger


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Amendment


missing details of the acquisition


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Daimler AG


b) LEI


529900R27DL06UVNT076


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares due to a Phantom Share Program of a maximum amount of EUR 30,713.63 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Daimler AG Mercedesstrasse 137 70327 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.daimler.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32721 06.02.2017



MMMM




