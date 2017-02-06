DGAP-DD: Daimler AG (english)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Renata Last name(s): Jungo Brüngger
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
missing Details of the acquisition
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Daimler AG
b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007100000
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares due to a Phantom Share Program of a maximum amount of EUR 122,035.47 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-06; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,339 €
|67,65 €
|-0,311 €
|-0,46%
|06.02./15:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007100000
|710000
|73,23 €
|50,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,281 €
|-0,83%
|16:06
|Hannover
|67,89 €
|+0,13%
|10:46
|Xetra
|67,34 €
|-0,46%
|15:51
|Berlin
|67,44 €
|-0,47%
|15:35
|Stuttgart
|67,37 €
|-0,67%
|15:50
|Hamburg
|67,41 €
|-0,68%
|15:36
|Frankfurt
|67,317 €
|-0,79%
|15:51
|Düsseldorf
|67,30 €
|-0,81%
|15:24
|München
|67,24 €
|-0,90%
|15:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|72,25 $
|-1,08%
|15:44
