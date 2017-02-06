Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler":

DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.02.2017 / 11:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Renata Last name(s): Jungo Brüngger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Daimler AG

b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Daimler AG Mercedesstrasse 137 70327 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.daimler.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32695 06.02.2017

MMMM