Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutz":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG (english)




20.03.17 09:20
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.03.2017 / 09:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Wellenzohn


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


DEUTZ AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006305006


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 5.97 EUR 11940.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 5.97 EUR 11940.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: DEUTZ AG Ottostraße 1 51149 Köln (Porz-Eil) Germany Internet: www.deutz.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33709 20.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,01 € 5,949 € 0,061 € +1,03% 20.03./11:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006305006 630500 6,43 € 3,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,005 € +0,60%  11:06
Hannover 6,058 € +3,72%  10:38
Hamburg 6,054 € +2,56%  09:54
Frankfurt 6,008 € +1,81%  10:54
Stuttgart 6,028 € +1,17%  10:40
Xetra 6,01 € +1,03%  11:09
Berlin 6,004 € +0,91%  10:55
München 5,884 € +0,86%  08:00
Düsseldorf 5,89 € -0,17%  08:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2086 Deutz hat noch reichlich Potenz. 16.03.17
146 Chart von DEUTZ, interessant?! 21.02.17
1 Löschung 26.02.14
4 Baldige Übernahme durch Volvo. 13.06.12
4 super super weiter so 20.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...