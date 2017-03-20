DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG (english)
20.03.17 09:20
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.03.2017 / 09:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Wellenzohn
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
DEUTZ AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006305006
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 5.97 EUR 11940.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 5.97 EUR 11940.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-16; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: DEUTZ AG Ottostraße 1 51149 Köln (Porz-Eil) Germany Internet: www.deutz.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33709 20.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,01 €
|5,949 €
|0,061 €
|+1,03%
|20.03./11:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006305006
|630500
|6,43 €
|3,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,005 €
|+0,60%
|11:06
|Hannover
|6,058 €
|+3,72%
|10:38
|Hamburg
|6,054 €
|+2,56%
|09:54
|Frankfurt
|6,008 €
|+1,81%
|10:54
|Stuttgart
|6,028 €
|+1,17%
|10:40
|Xetra
|6,01 €
|+1,03%
|11:09
|Berlin
|6,004 €
|+0,91%
|10:55
|München
|5,884 €
|+0,86%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|5,89 €
|-0,17%
|08:18
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2086
|Deutz hat noch reichlich Potenz.
|16.03.17
|146
|Chart von DEUTZ, interessant?!
|21.02.17
|1
|Löschung
|26.02.14
|4
|Baldige Übernahme durch Volvo.
|13.06.12
|4
|super super weiter so
|20.05.11