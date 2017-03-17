Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutz":

DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2017 / 10:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Frank Last name(s): Hiller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

DEUTZ AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.8807 EUR 14701.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.8807 EUR 14701.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Archive at www.dgap.de

Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

