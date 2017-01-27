DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hans-Hermann Last name(s): Schaber Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.30 EUR 20003.10 EUR 22.30 EUR 49996.60 EUR 22.30 EUR 45001.40 EUR 22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 111500.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 24998.30 EUR 22.30 EUR 44600.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 99993.20 EUR 22.30 EUR 99993.20 EUR 22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 44600.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 20003.10 EUR 22.30 EUR 3991.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.30 EUR 631580.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany

27.01.2017

