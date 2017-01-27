DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.01.2017 / 17:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hans-Hermann Last name(s): Schaber Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


DATAGROUP SE


b) LEI


391200NEYPQM7LC12H89


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 22.30 EUR 20003.10 EUR 22.30 EUR 49996.60 EUR 22.30 EUR 45001.40 EUR 22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 111500.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 24998.30 EUR 22.30 EUR 44600.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 99993.20 EUR 22.30 EUR 99993.20 EUR 22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 44600.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 22300.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 20003.10 EUR 22.30 EUR 3991.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 22.30 EUR 631580.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: DATAGROUP SE Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen Germany Internet: www.datagroup.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32561 27.01.2017



