DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Dr. Liedtke Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Liedtke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capital Stage AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.0327 EUR 60327 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.0327 EUR 60327.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.capitalstage.com

