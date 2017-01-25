DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.17 14:16
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


25.01.2017 / 14:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: Albert Büll Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Capital Stage AG


b) LEI


391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 6.1555 EUR 41654.27 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 6.1555 EUR 41654.2700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



25.01.2017


Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.capitalstage.com




32511 25.01.2017



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,20 € 6,178 € 0,022 € +0,36% 25.01./16:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006095003 609500 7,79 € 5,31 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,20 € -0,42%  16:04
Frankfurt 6,205 € +0,89%  11:27
Hannover 6,215 € +0,60%  15:19
Berlin 6,211 € +0,52%  15:35
Stuttgart 6,206 € +0,44%  14:37
Xetra 6,20 € +0,36%  16:02
München 6,19 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 6,147 € -0,55%  09:33
Hamburg 6,08 € -1,59%  08:09
  = Realtime
