DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)




31.01.17 11:54
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


31.01.2017 / 11:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: Albert Büll Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Capital Stage AG


b) LEI


391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 6.0433 EUR 483464 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 6.0433 EUR 483464.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.capitalstage.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32613 31.01.2017



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,36 € 25,68 € -0,32 € -1,25% 31.01./13:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007042301 704230 28,73 € 24,63 €
Werte im Artikel
6,04 minus
-0,07%
25,36 minus
-1,25%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,409 € -0,66%  11:37
Nasdaq OTC Other 27,30 $ +2,44%  19.01.17
Hannover 25,625 € -0,14%  08:10
Berlin 25,625 € -0,19%  08:00
München 25,585 € -0,45%  09:17
Hamburg 25,625 € -0,68%  08:09
Düsseldorf 25,535 € -0,74%  09:29
Frankfurt 25,50 € -0,86%  09:58
Stuttgart 25,38 € -1,05%  13:30
Xetra 25,36 € -1,25%  13:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
