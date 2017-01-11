DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Albert Büll Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Biased transcation volume. Correct transaction volume is EUR 37,470.00

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capital Stage AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.245 EUR 37470 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.2450 EUR 37470.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.capitalstage.com

