DGAP-DD: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (english)




21.12.16 15:48
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.12.2016 / 15:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr First name: Christoph Last name(s): Traxler


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


CENTROTEC Sustainable AG


b) LEI


391200E1QPCBRWBSXA76


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005407506


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 14.86 EUR 148600.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 14.86 EUR 148600.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG Am Patbergschen Dorn 9 59929 Brilon Germany Internet: www.centrotec.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31967 21.12.2016



