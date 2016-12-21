DGAP-DD: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2016 / 15:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr First name: Christoph Last name(s): Traxler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG

b) LEI

391200E1QPCBRWBSXA76

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005407506

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.86 EUR 148600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.86 EUR 148600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG Am Patbergschen Dorn 9 59929 Brilon Germany Internet: www.centrotec.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

31967 21.12.2016

MMMM