DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE (english)
28.02.17 15:00
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.02.2017 / 14:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Bernhardt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Bilfinger SE
b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 36.6987481 EUR 120188.4000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 36.6987 EUR 120188.4000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-28; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33207 28.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,00 €
|36,62 €
|0,38 €
|+1,04%
|28.02./16:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005909006
|590900
|44,15 €
|25,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,073 €
|+1,38%
|16:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,67 $
|+6,61%
|23.02.17
|Hamburg
|36,485 €
|+1,08%
|08:09
|Xetra
|37,005 €
|+1,05%
|16:15
|Berlin
|36,76 €
|+0,46%
|11:51
|Frankfurt
|36,82 €
|+0,11%
|15:28
|Hannover
|36,485 €
|+0,07%
|08:10
|München
|36,57 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|36,483 €
|-0,32%
|13:30
|Düsseldorf
|36,45 €
|-1,22%
|08:07
