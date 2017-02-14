Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE (english)




14.02.17 14:07
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.02.2017 / 13:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Tom Last name(s): Blades


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Bilfinger SE


b) LEI


529900H0HULEN2BZ4604


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 39.42 EUR 197100.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 39.4200 EUR 197100.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32855 14.02.2017



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,845 € 38,025 € 1,82 € +4,79% 14.02./15:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005909006 590900 44,15 € 25,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,864 € +2,22%  15:28
Düsseldorf 39,835 € +6,80%  11:05
München 39,82 € +6,53%  13:30
Stuttgart 39,898 € +4,90%  13:57
Xetra 39,845 € +4,79%  15:12
Frankfurt 39,85 € +4,32%  14:44
Hamburg 38,735 € +4,07%  09:04
Hannover 38,32 € +2,96%  08:10
Berlin 38,54 € +2,51%  08:03
  = Realtime
