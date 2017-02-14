Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bilfinger":

DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2017 / 13:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Tom Last name(s): Blades

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 39.42 EUR 197100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 39.4200 EUR 197100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

32855 14.02.2017

