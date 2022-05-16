DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

16.05.2022 / 14:15

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16 May 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Wolf Uwe

Lehmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief

Financial

Officer and

Member of the

Board of

Directors

b) Initial notification / amendment Initial

notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Befesa S.A.

b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J-

4ZWG61

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares

of instrument

Identification code7 LU1704650164

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of

shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-

share o-

l-

u-

m-

e

EUR54.- 425

35

EUR54.- 3,800

60

d) Aggregated information

- 4,225 shares

Ag-

gre-

ga-

ted

volu-

me

- EUR54.57 per share

Pri-

ce

e) Date of the transaction 13 May 2022

f) Place of the transaction XETRA

Company information

Befesa S.A.

68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,

L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

