16.05.22 14:15
DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch
Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,
die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden
Personen
16.05.2022 / 14:15
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16 May 2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Wolf Uwe
Lehmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief
Financial
Officer and
Member of the
Board of
Directors
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial
notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Befesa S.A.
b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J-
4ZWG61
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares
of instrument
Identification code7 LU1704650164
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of
shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-
share o-
l-
u-
m-
e
EUR54.- 425
35
EUR54.- 3,800
60
d) Aggregated information
- 4,225 shares
Ag-
gre-
ga-
ted
volu-
me
- EUR54.57 per share
Pri-
ce
e) Date of the transaction 13 May 2022
f) Place of the transaction XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,40 €
|55,25 €
|0,15 €
|+0,27%
|16.05./15:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1704650164
|A2H5Z1
|73,60 €
|51,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,45 €
|+0,27%
|15:37
|Hannover
|55,05 €
|+2,71%
|08:00
|München
|55,05 €
|+2,42%
|08:00
|Berlin
|55,05 €
|+2,42%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|55,00 €
|+1,38%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|55,45 €
|+0,82%
|15:30
|Stuttgart
|55,50 €
|+0,73%
|15:30
|Xetra
|55,40 €
|+0,27%
|15:35
|Frankfurt
|55,05 €
|+0,18%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|61,3701 $
|-16,96%
|04.05.22
