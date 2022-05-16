DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16 May 2022



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a) Name Wolf Uwe


Lehmann



2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status Chief


Financial


Officer and


Member of the


Board of


Directors


b) Initial notification / amendment Initial


notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance


market participant, auction platform,


auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name Befesa S.A.


b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J-


4ZWG61



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be


repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)


each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and


(iv) each place where transactions have been


conducted


a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares


of instrument


Identification code7 LU1704650164


b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of


shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-


share o-


l-


u-


m-


e


EUR54.- 425


35


EUR54.- 3,800


60


d) Aggregated information


- 4,225 shares


Ag-


gre-


ga-


ted


volu-


me


- EUR54.57 per share


Pri-


ce


e) Date of the transaction 13 May 2022


f) Place of the transaction XETRA


Company information


Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,


L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse


2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



75095 16.05.2022



°






