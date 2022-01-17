Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)




17.01.22 13:28
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch



^


Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



17.01.2022 / 13:27


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17 January 2022



1 Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a Name Manuel


Soto


Serrano



2 Reason for the notification


a Position / status Member


of the


Board of


Direc-


tors


b Initial notification / amendment Initial


notifica-


tion



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market


participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction


monitor


a Name Befesa


S.A.


b LEI 222100VX-


GA8L6J4Z-


WG61



4 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated


for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of


transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place


where transactions have been conducted


a Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares


instrument


Identification code7 LU170465-


0164


b Nature of the transaction Sale of


shares


c Price(s) and volume(s) Price V-


per o-


share l-


u-


m-


e


EUR69.1- 5,000


0


d Aggregated information


- 5,000 shares


Aggre-


gated


volu-


me


- EUR69.10 per share


Price


e Date of the transaction 14th


January


2022


f Place of the transaction XETRA


Company information


Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,


L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse


2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



72013 17.01.2022



°






Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,30 € 68,20 € -3,90 € -5,72% 17.01./14:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1704650164 A2H5Z1 72,90 € 51,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,20 € -6,00%  14:05
Frankfurt 68,40 € +0,59%  08:12
Nasdaq OTC Other 75,50 $ 0,00%  07.01.22
Hannover 68,40 € -0,15%  08:01
Hamburg 68,40 € -0,87%  08:09
Berlin 68,40 € -1,30%  08:00
München 65,00 € -5,11%  09:22
Düsseldorf 64,20 € -5,45%  14:00
Stuttgart 64,30 € -5,72%  14:15
Xetra 64,30 € -5,72%  14:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 216% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Befesa zeichnen...? 04.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...