DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,
die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden
Personen
17.01.2022 / 13:27
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
/
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17 January 2022
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a Name Manuel
Soto
Serrano
2 Reason for the notification
a Position / status Member
of the
Board of
Direc-
tors
b Initial notification / amendment Initial
notifica-
tion
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a Name Befesa
S.A.
b LEI 222100VX-
GA8L6J4Z-
WG61
4 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares
instrument
Identification code7 LU170465-
0164
b Nature of the transaction Sale of
shares
c Price(s) and volume(s) Price V-
per o-
share l-
u-
m-
e
EUR69.1- 5,000
0
d Aggregated information
- 5,000 shares
Aggre-
gated
volu-
me
- EUR69.10 per share
Price
e Date of the transaction 14th
January
2022
f Place of the transaction XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
http://www.dgap.de
