DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch

^

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

17.09.2021 / 11:55

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

/

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17 September 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

Name Helmut

Wieser

2. Reason for the notification

Position / status Member of

the Board

of

Directors

Initial notification / amendment Initial

notificati-

on

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

Name Befesa

S.A.

LEI 222100VXGA-

8L6J4ZWG61

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares

instrument

Identification code7 LU17046501-

64

Nature of the transaction Gift of

220 shares

(received)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-

share o-

l-

u-

m-

e

EUR0.00 220

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Date of the transaction 15

September

2021

Place of the transaction Outside a

trading

venue

Company information

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte

L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.befesa.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

70211 17.09.2021

°