DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17 September 2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Helmut
Wieser
2. Reason for the notification
Position / status Member of
the Board
of
Directors
Initial notification / amendment Initial
notificati-
on
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Name Befesa
S.A.
LEI 222100VXGA-
8L6J4ZWG61
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares
instrument
Identification code7 LU17046501-
64
Nature of the transaction Gift of
220 shares
(received)
Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-
share o-
l-
u-
m-
e
EUR0.00 220
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Date of the transaction 15
September
2021
Place of the transaction Outside a
trading
venue
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
