DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



17.09.2021 / 11:55


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17 September 2021



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


Name Helmut


Wieser



2. Reason for the notification


Position / status Member of


the Board


of


Directors


Initial notification / amendment Initial


notificati-


on



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market


participant, auction platform, auctioneer or


auction monitor


Name Befesa


S.A.


LEI 222100VXGA-


8L6J4ZWG61



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be


repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each


type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each


place where transactions have been conducted


Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares


instrument


Identification code7 LU17046501-


64


Nature of the transaction Gift of


220 shares


(received)


Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-


share o-


l-


u-


m-


e


EUR0.00 220


Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price


Date of the transaction 15


September


2021


Place of the transaction Outside a


trading


venue


Company information


Befesa S.A.


46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte


L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


Contact: Rafael Pérez


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



70211 17.09.2021



°






Bitte warten...